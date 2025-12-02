The Strokes, Teddy Swims, Noah Kahan among headliners for 2026 Bonnaroo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The time has come! Manchester's biggest festival is on it's way!

Your 2026 Bonnaroo lineup has finally been announced and we've got all of the details! Bonnaroo will take place from June 11 to June 14!

Headliners include: The Strokes, Griz, Turnstile, Teddy Swims, Rüfus Du Sol, The Neighbourhood, Noah Kahan, Role Model and Kesha!

SEE YOU ON THE FARM 🌈



tickets go on sale friday, 12/5 at 10am CT 👽⛺️ sign up for a text reminder & explore the magic at https://t.co/zYsXMvI7FE



2025 buyers 👉 look out for a special offer in your email! pic.twitter.com/Rj3AK595BL — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) December 2, 2025

Details will be released at a later date.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.