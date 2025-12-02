Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Strokes, Teddy Swims, Noah Kahan among headliners for 2026 Bonnaroo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The time has come! Manchester's biggest festival is on it's way!

Your 2026 Bonnaroo lineup has finally been announced and we've got all of the details! Bonnaroo will take place from June 11 to June 14!

Headliners include: The Strokes, Griz, Turnstile, Teddy Swims, Rüfus Du Sol, The Neighbourhood, Noah Kahan, Role Model and Kesha!

Details will be released at a later date.

