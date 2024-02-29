The Tennessee Titans invite you to watch the new stadium groundbreaking live on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thursday afternoon will be the first step in a new multi-billion-dollar chapter of Titan's history. It's the groundbreaking for the new Nissan Stadium.

It's a huge project that's leading to even more development here on the East Bank over the next few years. The ceremony will start at 1:30 p.m. on the East Bank.

So how did we get to this point? Mayor John Cooper proposed this new stadium back in October 2022. Metro Council approved the deal months later in April 2023.

The new $2.1 billion stadium will include a translucent dome and was designed so that every seat in the stadium will have a good view. It won't be just for the boys in blue.

Tennessee State University will also be able to use the newly enclosed stadium for its games rent-free. As part of the deal, the Titans will give land that is currently parking lots, back to the city to develop.

That plan includes affordable housing, which would be built first and the new Tennessee Performing Arts Center near the Pedestrian bridge.

The stadium is expected to be done for the 2027 season. The hope is this new stadium will open the door for future Super Bowls and other huge events. The Titans say they want you to be a part of this moment in history.

You can join the livestream to watch the groundbreaking here.