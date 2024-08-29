Watch Now
The town of Smyrna is conducting a special census, here's how to fill it out!

Make sure you're counted! Thursday is the last full day to respond to the 2020 census
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Smyrna is conducting a special census soon to ensure they receive the correct amount of State Shared Tax dollars .

If this census shows the town has exceeded their 2020 census population numbers, the town's state revenue will increase.

All you have to do to participate is fill out the census form which can be found here.

You'll provide the address and the first and last name of everyone residing in your household, including anyone living away (college students, military, etc.).

