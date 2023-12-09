The Toy Store at St. Luke's Community House serves hundreds of families in need

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Christmas morning will be even more memorable for hundreds of local kids thanks to a Nashville nonprofit organization.

The Toy Store at St. Luke's Community House opened Friday. The annual event comes together after months of hard work by staff members and volunteers.

The gym is transformed into a massive toy store and is filled with toys, clothes, shoes, books, and stocking stuffers for kids ages 0-18. All of the items are donated by members of the community.

Parents who are experiencing financial hardships are invited to shop for gifts for their kids for free. Volunteers were also on hand to help parents shop, and wrap each gift so it was ready to go under the tree.

"It's really a special time to be able to help them provide a brighter Christmas for their children," said Amy Shurden, Chief Development Officer at St. Luke's Community House.

Shurden said registration opened in October and closed in just 24 hours due to the high demand. Around 250 families registered and around 500 children will be served. Participating families said they appreciated the opportunity to visit the store.

"My daughter's birthday is also in December, it is a lot having bills, the holiday, and a birthday," said Tai Brooks, who was shopping for her son and daughter. "So this bridges the gap."

All participating families had to be pre-registered and had a chance to shop on Friday, Dec. 8, as well as Saturday, Dec. 9.

The Toy Store is one of many programs St. Luke's offers throughout the year. The campus also has a food bank that is open four days a week, and provides mobile meals to seniors and adults with disabilities twice a week.

The non-profit is always looking for more volunteers and donations to help support their programs for children, families and seniors. For more information on how to help visit: https://www.stlch.org/