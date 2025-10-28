'The Truth' is coming to the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood in Fall 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Coming to the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood in Fall 2026 is an exciting new venue!

'The Truth' is a 4,400-capacity indoor music venue that will be located just south of Downtown and less than two miles from Nashville’s Music Row.

“The legendary songwriter Harlan Howard said all you need for a good country song is three chords and the truth. The Truth is built on that same idea,” said Sally Williams, President of Nashville Music & Business Strategy, Live Nation. “Our goal is to create a space that could only exist here — where raw, honest music meets world-class production, and where fans and artists from across all genres can connect in a way that feels unmistakably Nashville.”

Learn more about the venue and future show announcements here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (INSERT EMAIL HERE).