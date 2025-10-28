Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

'The Truth' is coming to the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood in Fall 2026

TheTruth_VenueFront.jpg
Live Nation
TheTruth_VenueFront.jpg
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Coming to the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood in Fall 2026 is an exciting new venue!

'The Truth' is a 4,400-capacity indoor music venue that will be located just south of Downtown and less than two miles from Nashville’s Music Row.

“The legendary songwriter Harlan Howard said all you need for a good country song is three chords and the truth. The Truth is built on that same idea,” said Sally Williams, President of Nashville Music & Business Strategy, Live Nation. “Our goal is to create a space that could only exist here — where raw, honest music meets world-class production, and where fans and artists from across all genres can connect in a way that feels unmistakably Nashville.”

Learn more about the venue and future show announcements here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (INSERT EMAIL HERE).

Archived Sky 5 video shows Nashville's skyline transformation

Nashville's skyline looks drastically different than when I came to NewsChannel 5 in 1993. A lot of those changes have happened in just the last several years, and the skyline continues to grow. Sky 5 and several viewers have been able to visually document it. I love Austin's look back!

- Lelan Statom

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.