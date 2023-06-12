The Vanderbilt bowling team is headed to the White House after championship win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s a big day for Vanderbilt University as the school’s bowling team is headed to the White House. It comes after the team won an NCAA championship title earlier this year.

The entire 10-woman team along with the coaching and support staff made their way to D.C. on Sunday. They'll meet with the President around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning for the College Athlete Day Celebration.

The team is joining other national champion teams for presidential recognition of their accomplishments. The win in April marked the program’s third national championship.

Head coach John Williamson said they consider this visit a tremendous honor and are proud to represent Vanderbilt and NCAA bowling. He said the 2007 team was the first bowling team to be invited to the White House o being able to go back is special.

While in D.C. the team plans to make several other tour stops to continue the celebration.