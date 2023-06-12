Watch Now
News

Actions

The Vanderbilt bowling team is headed to the White House after championship win

Bowling Goes Big Time
Morry Gash/ASSOCIATED PRESS
** ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, MAY 26-28 ** A ball hits some pins at the bowling alley in the Holler House Tuesday, May 22, 2007, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Bowling Goes Big Time
Posted at 5:30 AM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 06:30:18-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s a big day for Vanderbilt University as the school’s bowling team is headed to the White House. It comes after the team won an NCAA championship title earlier this year.

The entire 10-woman team along with the coaching and support staff made their way to D.C. on Sunday. They'll meet with the President around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning for the College Athlete Day Celebration.

The team is joining other national champion teams for presidential recognition of their accomplishments. The win in April marked the program’s third national championship.

Head coach John Williamson said they consider this visit a tremendous honor and are proud to represent Vanderbilt and NCAA bowling. He said the 2007 team was the first bowling team to be invited to the White House o being able to go back is special.

While in D.C. the team plans to make several other tour stops to continue the celebration.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Vicki side.png

Join us as we celebrate an all-time great