The Warehouse music venue to close as new owner considers housing and retail for building

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A familiar middle Tennessee music venue has only weeks left before it closes for good. There are some big plans coming to the space. Some say they'll miss the place where they've seen so many shows.

"I've been a musician for over 40 years now," said classic rock and classic metal musician Kenny Baxter. "It's just the greatest feeling in the world. I jump around as much as possible while trying not to break a hip."

Certain stages are just special to Baxter, and one of them is inside a building standing in Clarksville since 1850, The Warehouse.

"It's an old tobacco warehouse, and there are places where if you stand just right, you can smell the old smoke," he said. "Sebastian Bach has played here. Great White. Eddie Money. Loverboy's played here before. Shooter Jennings."

The 30 years a music venue has been in The Warehouse are coming to an end. S&S Cabinetry is also located inside The Warehouse. Its owner told NewsChannel 5 he's frantically searching for a new location.

A rezoning request has just had its first reading in the city council to change this property into a central business district. Bobby Powers, who just bought the building, told NewsChannel 5 the intent is to change the building into housing with possible retail. Powers said they're hoping to rehab the building but use as much of the original structure as possible.

In a statement from The Warehouse Concert Lounge and Event Center, a spokesman said;

"We were heartbroken to hear the news that the building was being sold. Our previous owner had been very gracious to us over the years, especially through COVID. We believe that it is an owner's right to sell their property, so we understood his choice. Since then, we have signed a temporary lease with the new owner so that we could stay opened until August. We hope that whatever they build in our spot betters our community and also that a new music venue opens to support the amazing local talent. Cheers to our last two months of awesome shows making lasting memories."

"It's just not gonna be The Warehouse," said Baxter. "They're not going to be able to replace it. This has been one of my homes for 30 years now. I have friends who have played here hundreds of times. We've all kinda cried on each other's shoulders about it."

Baxter wants to leave the place with a message.

"Thank you for the opportunity," he said. "Thank you for supporting us. Just thank you for having us."

