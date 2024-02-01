A person hit, killed by WeGo Star near Driftwood and Nestor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A person who was hit by the WeGo Star near Driftwood and Nestor. Initially, NFD said there was one transport from the area to Vanderbilt.

WeGo says the person transported was in critical condition, but is now dead.

ALERT: Incident has occurred with the WeGo Star. Passengers are now being escorted to the train museum and then transported by buses. Please stay tuned for any updates. — WeGo Public Transit (@WeGoTransit) February 1, 2024

Multiple emergency vehicles are in the area.

This is all the information we have at the moment. We will update you with more information when we receive it.