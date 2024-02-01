Watch Now
A person hit, killed by WeGo Star near Driftwood and Nestor

WTVF
Posted at 6:07 PM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 20:20:48-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A person who was hit by the WeGo Star near Driftwood and Nestor. Initially, NFD said there was one transport from the area to Vanderbilt.

WeGo says the person transported was in critical condition, but is now dead.

Multiple emergency vehicles are in the area.

This is all the information we have at the moment. We will update you with more information when we receive it.

