'The Yoga Lady' honored by Nashville Public Library's Nashville Voices campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In celebration of Tennessee's role in giving women the right to vote, the Nashville Public Library is honoring women who've made an impact. For one of those women, the story has many layers. Her life has always been about service.

It was August of 1920, and Tennessee's ratification of the 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote.

"We're standing here in the doorway of what we call our votes for women's room," said Andrea Fanta of the Nashville Public Library.

She shared a space of pictures, books, and descriptions dedicated not only to those stories from 1920 but to pioneering women throughout history.

"Our job is to connect this space with every day women of all experiences," Fanta said.

It's in the spirit of this room, the library launched the Nashville Voices campaign. They asked the city to send in stories of women who are everyday heroes.

"Wherever I can serve best, that's where my niche is," said Dawn Aragon.

A room in Aragon's home is filled with things collected over a lifetime. It's a variety that reflects Aragon's story. She's a federal officer for TSA at the airport. It's a high-speed job in a bustling place, all in stark contrast with another part of her life.

"Feel the gravitational pull between you and the earth," Aragon told a group of people, sitting on floor mats at SwiftKick MMA and Boxing. "Feet, ankles. Shins and calves."

"Everyone, all over, they call me the Yoga Lady," Aragon smiled. "I've become the Yoga Lady!"

After getting her Ph.D. in clinical psychology, Aragon lived in Seattle, serving veterans living with cancer.

"I was the psychologist for the veterans and their families going through bone marrow transplants," she explained.

That evolved into Aragon teaching yoga to those veterans. Today in middle Tennessee, she's on a new mission as a yoga instructor.

"There's a whole group of yoga teachers who make a living from teaching yoga, and that tends to exclude those who can't afford it," Aragon continued. "Because I have that privilege and honor of not having to make money teaching yoga, I wanted to make a community class for underserved populations."

"We breathe in and out the nose," she said, continuing her class. "Restore and recover."

"For me, everyone needs yoga," Aragon said. "Everyone will benefit from a yoga practice. I feel like the more people experience it, the better the planet will be. It's emotional, physical, spiritual, community building. It's giving back. It's a lifestyle."

It's that passion, that drives to help others, that made Aragon a pick for Nashville Voices.

"She's a high-energy, really joyful person," said Fanta. "We definitely felt that infectious joy as well."

Aragon, 'the yoga lady', is proud to be included.

"It's been about serving humans, and I can't imagine not doing it," she smiled.