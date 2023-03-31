'Theatre is teamwork': Rival schools help each other's theatre departments

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Even in our very hardest weeks in Middle Tennessee, we never lose sight of all the good in our community. Some local teens are proving that this weekend. They're ready to provide a little joy.

In sports and academics, Mt. Juliet High and Wilson Central High are rivals, but there's a place where the rivalry's put aside. Wednesday night, students from Mt. Juliet High rehearsed their show, "Sister Act," while students of Wilson Central High watched from the crowd. That's what these rival schools do. They share.

"We loan each other costumes, set pieces, all kinds of things," said Wilson Central student Aleyah Williams.

"They donate mics," added Mt. Juliet student Cameron McCoy. "I love having friends at Wilson Central."

"Since we formed a friendship, we normally get the same audiences," said Mt. Juliet student Vivian Acevado.

This partnership is the idea of two good friends: Mt. Juliet's theatre teacher Mitchell Vantrease and Wilson Central's theatre teacher Katharine Ray.

"There's not a rivalry between me and her," Vantrease smiled. "I think I probably more worship the ground she walks on. She's like a mentor friend to me."

"It's been a wonderful friendship ever since," said Ray.

Helping each other helps everyone.

"High school musicals are extremely expensive to pay for," Ray continued. "You're talking $10,000-$15,000 for a high school to pay for royalties and costumes and sets. Being able to save on simple resources like costuming or set pieces, that really helps the program save money that's not necessary. They can put it into other things."

Also key is the way the students support each other. Mt. Juliet just went to see Wilson Central's production of Anything Goes.

"It was wonderful!" said Acevado.

Healthy competition is important to life but so is working together.

"We want each other to do good, so we push each other to do better," said Wilson Central student Sh'Ahr Blackburn.

"Theatre is teamwork," said Vantrease.

"Hey, we can play at being rivals," said Ray. "We can play at being competitive, but at the heart of it, we really want you guys to succeed. We really think you're awesome. The arts brings kids together. Having this rivalry but supportive rivalry is awesome."

"Sister Act" is playing at Mt. Juliet High this weekend while Anything Goes is playing at Wilson Central High.