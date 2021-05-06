Thelma Harper: Celebration of life service happening today at TSU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thursday, the community will celebrate the life of former Tennessee state senator and Metro Councilwoman Thelma Harper.

Harper passed away two weeks ago at 80-years-old but is leaving a major mark on the Volunteer State.

Harper wore many hats – both as part of her wardrobe and as part of her career in public office. That's why today's event is being called "Hats Off to Thelma Harper.”

WTVF Former Sen. Thelma Harper collected more than 100 hats while in office.

A final visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a celebration of life that goes on until 1 p.m. at the Gentry Center at Tennessee State University, her alma mater.

Afterwards, there will be a motorcade passing some of Nashville's biggest landmarks before she's laid to rest. The day will end with a farewell rally at Kingdom Cafe, which was formerly Harper's Restaurant.

Harper was a state senator for 28 years, an office she held until retiring in 2018. She was the first African American woman to hold this position in Tennessee.

But those that know her say her work goes beyond public office.

“Dedicated is a word that has to be associated with her. She was truly a servant. She was a servant in the community and with all the work she did in the community, she still found time for significant engagement in the work of this congregation,” said Minister Robert Gardenhire with Schrader Lane Church of Christ.

The events are open to the public. Mask will be required, and there are capacity limitations. You can also watch the events on NewsChannel 5 Plus and on Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV.