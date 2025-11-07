Therapy dog who helped students after Covenant shooting named 2025 Hero Dog Award winner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sgt. Bo, a therapy dog who provided trauma support to students following the Covenant School shooting has been named the winner of the American Humane Society (AHS) Hero Dog Awards.

This 4-year-old pup recently retired from the Metro Nashville Police Department and brought comfort to survivors only a few months into his service as a therapy dog.

"His calm presence and gentle spirit left an imprint on hearts that remember him to this day—his impact was immediate, and his legacy continues to heal," the American Humane Society wrote on his page.

