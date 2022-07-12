NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Included in Nashville's longest-ever ballot, voters will have the choice to decide on four amendments to the Metro charter.

On the sample ballot, the amendments are from pages 11 to 17. Voters can either vote for ratification or against ratification.

Here's a breakdown of each.

Amendment No. 1

Broken down simply, the first amendment on the ballot comes about because of the Metro government running into constant lawsuits over the years, dealing with suits about the language of amending the charter.

While vague now, the amendment on the ballot clarifies that signatures from 10% of registered voters are needed to petition a change of the charter.

Petition language is also a piece of the puzzle, which the charter amendment would iron it before voters ever get their hands on the petition.

Additionally, the amendment would build a timeline for the petition process.

Amendment No. 2

The second amendment deals with police officer health requirements for the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Right now, the requirements are that of the United States Army and Navy.

Instead, the amendment would make it so that the Civil Service Commission would make the rules.

Amendment No. 3

The third amendment is a bit of digging into technical language.

Basically, the amendment would ask for a change to the qualifications for the Metro Board of Health and add an additional member.

It would also put in definitive language for the Metro Board of Health and Metro Department of Health.

As written, the amendment also takes away the requirement that the director of health be a doctor. However, if that person isn't a doctor, there must be a chief medical officer who is a doctor.

Amendment No. 4

The Nashville Department of Transportation has lifted off the ground.

However, this charter amendment would make NDOT a concrete addition to the Metro government.

Right now, NDOT falls under the public works department in the charter.

This amendment would make NDOT a standalone department.