There are two Tennessee General Assembly seats open in Nashville. Here's who may fill them.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two Tennessee General Assembly seats are open to represent Nashville, and voters will decide who fills them.

Senate District 19 created a wave of candidates after retiring Sen. Brenda Gilmore announced she wouldn't seek re-election. However, she had to withdraw her papers after the qualifying deadline. Her withdrawal triggered the anti-skullduggery law, which extends the qualifying deadline for the seat to prevent a political passing of the baton.

Gilmore spent decades up at the state capitol, first starting in the House before transitioning to the upper chamber in the Senate. Previously, she sat on the Nashville Metro Council for years.

Likewise in House District 52, Rep. Mike Stewart is also retiring from the legislature, leaving his seat open.

Stewart previously served as House Democratic Caucus Chairman from 2014 to 2020. He has served in the legislature since 2008.