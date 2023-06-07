There have been 12 boating deaths this year. One lake nearly had half of them.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee's boating season has taken a tragic turn with a string of deadly incidents, claiming the lives of 12 individuals so far.

The most alarming statistic is that five of these deaths have occurred on the popular Percy Priest Lake, sounding an urgent call for enhanced safety measures in the region.

Percy Priest Lake, known for its boating, fishing, and swimming scene, attracts numerous water lovers every year. However, even experienced swimmers are exercising caution due to the dangers when they are swimming on the lake.

"I do know how strong of a swimmer I am, and I do not recommend other people going out there farther into parts because I do know you will drown, and it will literally drag you down — it's just like a whirlpool," said Chris Kyle, an avid swimmer.

Swimming in large bodies of water can be fun but can also quickly turn treacherous.

"So, there's not anything really to hold you up besides your own body weight, and your own energy, so you waste more energy swimming in the lake than you would in the pool," said Kyle.

Major David Crane, a member of the OEM Public Safety Dive team, has witnessed the devastating consequences of unsafe water activities firsthand.

"Typically, early in the season, we're always wondering how it's going to go. We already know," Crane said.

Having responded to all five drowning incidents at Percy Priest Lake this year, Crane voiced his concerns with the recurring patterns they have observed.

"The personnel that we've got on our teams are passionate about what they do, and they're very good at what they do. It's just the reasoning behind it sometimes gets very frustrating. You see kind of the same common threads over and over," said Crane.

Crane said none of the victims were wearing life jackets, and many had insufficient swimming skills.

He emphasized the significant fluctuations in water depth, with depths ranging from three feet to ten feet within just a few steps. Crane urged individuals on lakes and rivers to prioritize their safety by wearing life jackets.

"I say life jackets are just like seat belts. They don't work if you're not wearing it," said Crane, underlining the critical importance of this simple safety measure.

Crane hopes that raising awareness about these incidents will save lives by reminding people to exercise caution and prioritize safety when engaging in water activities.

