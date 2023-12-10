'There is hope': Governor Lee asks Tennesseeans to come alongside tornado victims

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Sunday afternoon, Governor Bill Lee spent time in Clarksville, Gallatin, Hendersonville and Madison with those impacted by the severe storms and tornadoes.

"Really heartbreaking, but really encouraging," Lee said. "Everywhere we went we saw volunteers— people from churches and nonprofits. We saw Tennesseeans coming into neighborhoods that they didn't live in and coming alongside."

He mentioned the formal process of emergency declaration, and pursuing relief there through the federal government, but most importantly, he emphasized a need to remember the victims.

"We do have services all across the state that are there to help, to provide what's needed, but I encourage Tennesseeans to pray for their neighbors tonight. There are a lot of them that are hurting. While they may get assistance, there's a whole lot more pain that's associated with what's happened to them than just the financial systems that will be coming there way," Lee said.

He talked about the emotions that come with doing something like what he did in touring the parts of Tennessee with significant tornado damage, and how difficult it is, talking to people who have lost everything.

"I would say to the victims— there is hope," Lee said. "While we cannot erase the pain and the heartbreak, we can come alongside you, and that's what we implore Tennesseeans to do."