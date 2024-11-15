Watch Now
There is orange water in Wilson County. Who will clean it up?

A tributary in Mt. Juliet has orange water for the last 10 years. Who is going to clean it up?
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF/Nashville Bann.) — It’s on the periphery of a busy Mount Juliet shopping center, a place few people explore. But here’s a question. Even after 10 years or more, when pollution caused by construction is out of sight, should it ever be out of mind?

You don’t need to be a scientist to notice that something is going on at this site near The Paddocks shopping center in Mt. Juliet: The water is fuzzy and orange and it’s been the subject of litigation spanning more than a decade.

The developer says it’s done its best to clean up a small tributary that’s well hidden from view. However, an environmental group says walking away should not be an option.

