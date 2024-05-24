There's a new baseball league in Thompson's Station. See how it's truly game-changing

THOMPSON'S STATION, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's called Home Run Heroes, and it's more like a grand slam in the community.

"Yeah, no score, no outs," said Dan Davidson, a parent and volunteer with the league.

They don't keep track of outs in this league at Heritage Park in Thompson's Station. Everybody gets to hit and score a run.

"You know, we kind of adapt as needed per player," said Dan Wood, the league's commissioner.

The league is in its first year and players range in age from four to 58. There are teams for children and adults.

"In general, it's just a great thing," Wood said. "It's also personal for us. Our son, Daniel, is 27 and he has Down syndrome."

The league is for kids and adults with disabilities.

"And then so each week we have a group of buddies that come out," Wood said. "We partner them up with each of our players. Buddies will assist the players in fielding, hitting, and baserunning."

"It's an opportunity for inclusion," Davidson said. "For kids that don't get to play like in Little League tournaments and travel teams and things like that. They get to come out here and I mean, they're athletes so they get to be athletes for an hour or so every Sunday."

This has received great community support, and local businesses and organizations have helped to make this possible.

For players, they get to shine on the field. For friends and family, they get to sit back and watch their player play America's favorite pastime.

"Oftentimes, these folks are super busy," Wood said. "Seven days a week. And even having an hour just to sit back and watch their son or daughter, granddaughter, grandson play the great game of baseball, is awesome for them."