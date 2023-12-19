'There’s people out there that know what happened": Nashville man's murder in 2005 remains unsolved

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man out walking with his friends was robbed, shot and killed, and now 18 years later, the person who took his life is still on the run.

Metro Police said on Aug. 6, 2005, around 2 a.m., James Sims, Jr. was walking with friends to the Mapco at the corner of Dickerson Pike and Broadmoor Drive in East Nashville.

They left the gas station to walk to a friend's house on Hillside Road when a red, 4 door car pulled up beside them and three men jumped out. One of the men was armed with a shotgun and ordered Sims and his friends to the ground. All were held at gunpoint and robbed.

As the three suspects started to get back in the car, Metro Police believe Sims moved, and one of the suspects shot him in the chest. He was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

When Metro Police detectives arrived on the scene, they couldn't find any witnesses and had limited information on the suspects.

"I remember being out there and canvassing the neighborhood and no one saw anything," said Matthew Filter, a detective with the Metro Police Department's Cold Case-Homicide/Missing Persons unit. "Everyone was sound asleep."

Filter said the three suspects were male, in their late teens or early 20's, and all about 5'8" to 5'10" tall. They were all wearing black or dark colored clothing, and one had on a mask. There was also a fourth person who remained in the car during the robbery and shooting.

While Filter said new information on the case has been slow to come in through the years, he believes time is on his side.

"Relationships change and the fear of retaliation can decrease," said Filter. "That’s what we need. We need people who have this information to give us a call and give that information so we can start building a case."

Filter said any small detail about the crime, or the people involved could help provide justice for Sims. Sims was 47 years old and a father of two when he was killed.

"It's time to call and help us get this case solved," said Filter.

If you have any information on who killed James Sims, Jr., you can call the Metro Police Department Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7329. You can also call Nashville Crime Stoppers anonymously at 615-74-CRIME.