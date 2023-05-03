Watch Now
News

Actions

These NICU babies show off their style as Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows approach

NICU babies taylor swift
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown<br/>
NICU babies taylor swift
Posted at 11:07 AM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 13:38:24-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How adorable is this!

Staff at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown helped their NICU babies get ready for Taylor Swift's shows this weekend at Nissan Stadium.

The babies featured in the photos represent each of Taylor's albums, much like her Eras tour! They even included one of her pals Ed Sheeran in the mix!

Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Staff at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown dressed their NICU residents up for the Eras Tour!
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Staff at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown dressed their NICU residents up for the Eras Tour!
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Staff at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown dressed their NICU residents up for the Eras Tour!
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Staff at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown dressed their NICU residents up for the Eras Tour!
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Staff at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown dressed their NICU residents up for the Eras Tour!
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Staff at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown dressed their NICU residents up for the Eras Tour!
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Staff at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown dressed their NICU residents up for the Eras Tour!
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Staff at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown dressed their NICU residents up for the Eras Tour!
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Staff at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown dressed their NICU residents up for the Eras Tour!
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Staff at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown dressed their NICU residents up for the Eras Tour!
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Staff at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown dressed their NICU residents up for the Eras Tour!

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap