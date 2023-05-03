These NICU babies show off their style as Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows approach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How adorable is this!
Staff at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown helped their NICU babies get ready for Taylor Swift's shows this weekend at Nissan Stadium.
The babies featured in the photos represent each of Taylor's albums, much like her Eras tour! They even included one of her pals Ed Sheeran in the mix!
Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.
Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.