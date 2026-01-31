These organizations are open for those recovering from the winter storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we head into another week of frigid temperatures, organizations from across Music City are opening their doors as warming stations. We've begun gathering a list of them below.
Saturday:
Nashville SC:
If you don't see yours, please let us know and we will do our best to add it to the list. Email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com and specify what day and time-frame you're open.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
The news surrounding student loan repayment has been ever-changing over the last few years. When it comes to your money, confusion is never a good thing. Thankfully, Robb Coles helps us sort out the path forward. Check out his story for some practical tips and insight behind the latest changes.
- Carrie Sharp