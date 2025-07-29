These veterans rowed across the Pacific Ocean, they're raising money for vet organizations

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you think you've had a wild summer, just wait until you see what these five guys did. It's something ambitious in a staggering way. It's all for a good reason.

It was the usual Tuesday morning for Mike Kendall.

"The medium roast, black!" Mike said, sipping from his coffee inside a shop.

He likes it in here at Black Rifle Coffee Company in Clarksville. It's veteran founded. Mike's been starting his mornings with this coffee while he was on a trip.

"It was one of the most epic experiences, I will say, in my life," he said.

I'll tell you about this trip. First, you need to know Mike.

"I did 21 years in special operations, four deployments to Afghanistan," Mike said. "I have severe PTSD. There are things that do set me off."

Mike wanted to do something to help the mental health of other veterans living with PTSD.

Then came an opportunity. Mike would be one of five veterans in a team taking part in the World's Toughest Row race. They would row 2,800 miles across the Pacific Ocean as a fundraiser for veterans organizations including the Gary Sinise Foundation, Three Brothers Foundation, Hardrock Charlie Foundation, and Brothers Keeper Veteran Foundation.

"The number one question everybody asks is, 'how are you going to the bathroom?'" Mike laughed.

In June, the team called RangeOars Row launched from Monterey, California.

"The first two days, we were averaging about 60 miles a day," Mike said. "I even made the comment that at this rate, we're gonna be done in 20, 25 days! This is too easy! Day three through day ten, I can honestly say were some of the toughest days of my life. It was so treacherous on us, just drenching us in cold water. We didn't think we were going to make it and considered turning around and heading back to California."

None of the five wanted that.

"The drive to not quit is what the military has driven in us," Mike said. "We started it. We're going to finish it."

Black Rifle was one of the team's sponsors, so each morning started with a cup of coffee.

Between all the hard rowing and Mike going through six bottles of sunscreen alone, the view of the ocean was just stunning.

"Really gave me a chance to reflect on my whole life, time in the military," Mike said.

The team arrived in Hawaii.

"Team RangeOars Row finished the race, the first veterans to cross the Pacific Ocean in 35 days, 6 hours, 59 minutes," Mike said. "We did it. We all said, 'we're not going to shed a tear. We're going to be strong.' It didn't happen. There were tears in everybody's eyes."

Mike said his team is still raising money for veterans organizations through September 1st. To donate through them, visit here.

