'They did everything they could.' Former Gallatin nursing home administrator took the stand

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Late this afternoon in the wrongful death case against the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, attorneys for the nursing home put the former administrator on the stand — Dawn Cochran.

Cochran had only been on the job a few days when COVID-19 hit Tennessee in March 2020. Less than a month later, the Gallatin nursing home was being evacuated. The Tennessee National Guard called in as dozens at the facility tested positive for COVID in the largest outbreak in the state.

One of the residents who died was Ruth Summers. Her daughter is now suing the nursing home, claiming the center failed to follow standard guidelines and its own policies, which let COVID into the facility and then quickly spread.

Much of the trial so far has focused on screening forms that employees were supposed to fill out when they reported for work, and how dozens of them had errors — including temperatures recorded that are not humanly possible.

"We did have staff that couldn't read, and their temps were taken outside," Cochran said. "So their temps were lower than normal, and I believe they were times when the screener would read out temperatures and employees did not write them down correctly."

But Cochran insisted on the stand that her staff was focused on keeping everyone safe.

"They were diligent, followed orders, did everything they could. The residents there were their family," Cochran said.

She will be back on the stand tomorrow morning for cross examination. The judge told the attorneys in the case that he wants testimony wrapped up by tomorrow so the jury can begin deliberating by Friday.

Don't forget, you can watch the live stream of the trial on our website.