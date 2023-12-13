'They don't have an agenda': Go inside an equine therapeutic riding session in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's a lot of anger in this world, but some unconditional love, free from judgment, has the power to bring much needed joy.

At Saddle Up in Franklin, there's no holding a grudge and no agenda. You will hear and see some of the sweetest laughs and smiles that will make your day. The horses typically work with children who have special needs, but also work with them when when they develop into young adults.

Saddle Up offers physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech pathology and much more. Susannah Denney is the Equine Operations Director. She has been around horses since she was five.

"We expose them to anything they might see in a class," Denney said.

Harley and Tobey are two of the newer horses working in their second career. The horses at Saddle Up come from different backgrounds, but once they're under this roof, it's all one common goal.

"They really love humans and you can see how they really welcome and enjoy the interaction with the volunteers, the instructor, and especially the children," Denney said.

Think about how we change jobs— we go through different training. Well, that's not just humans.

"They were done showing, but they weren't ready to be retired," Denney said of the horses. "They still had work in them and they wanted to interact with humans."

It takes a certain horse to have the demeanor necessary for this type of therapy, Denney says.

"It doesn't matter what has happened in your day," Denney said. "It doesn't matter what is going on in the world. When you come in here, you become present with another being that is completely present."

"They're non-judgmental, they don't have an agenda, and they don't hold a grudge," she added.

