'They fight for our country': Celebrating local WWII heroes with fabric and heart

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Every day, we honor the legacy of the greatest generation, a remarkable group of men and women who dedicated their lives to safeguarding our freedom and serving in our armed forces.

With the national anthem, speeches, and applause, three World War II veterans who call Middle Tennessee home were honored on Monday.

“Let’s celebrate these heroes together,” said Somerby Franklin Life Engagement Director Nicole Freck.

“I think that's the least we can do, is to honor our veterans,” said veteran Bob Holt.

Senior living facility Somerby Franklin joined hands with Quilts of Valor to present Bob Holt, Herschel Stewart, and Jerry Levi with a soft and cozy gift. One by one, each brave veteran was covered in a handmade quilt by their family.

“We want to honor you whether you were in the rear with the gear, whether you were teaching in military school, or whether you were tinkering with electronics or fixing a ship. We want to honor you,” said Quilts of Valor Volunteer Libbie Haraldsen.

Holt, Stewart, and Levi proudly represent three different branches of the military, having served in the Navy, Army, and Air Force, formerly known as the Army Air Corps.

“I was in the Navy serving in the Pacific Ocean in China and Japan,” said veteran Herschel Stewart.

Organizers say these quilts deliver more than warmth; they symbolize strength, peace, and healing.

“They pay the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” said Freck. “They fight for our country, and they represent everything amazing about the United States.”

With more than 400,000 quilts awarded to service members, it’s no wonder Holt, Stewart, and Levi say this tribute is a memory to cherish forever.

“Joining the service, being part of it, was an honor and a privilege. It's 81 years ago for me,” said veteran Jerry Levi. “I'm glad I had the chance, and I just thank everyone for being so appreciative.”

A salute to our heroes, wrapped in a quilt as a big thank you.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reports that more than 16 million Americans fought in World War II, but now fewer than 70,000 remain alive. That is why organizers say there is an urgency to honor their service and sacrifice.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@newschannel5.com