They have won a development battle. But will this six-generation farming family win the war?

TUCKERS CROSSROADS, Tenn. (WTVF) — Houston Neal likes it this way.

The tenor of Tuckers Crossroads is just the right pace. The four-way stop is the main hub of his community with an elementary school and a hair salon. The Dollar General is just around the corner with a kind woman named Sue working behind the counter.

And his family would know. They have lived out in the rural Wilson County enclave since the 1940s. Neal is the sixth generation to farm in his family.

On a sweltering summer evening, Neal placed white barrels on the back of his farm truck and started sprinkling feed out in the tall grass of the pasture. This particular herd of dozens of cattle followed the truck around until he was out of their favorite treat — grain from a nearby brewery.

"The cows are gonna eat this up, boy," he said to his 3-year-old son Holmes, who was watching.

This is the lifestyle the Neals want to maintain, not just for themselves, but for everyone in their tiny unincorporated Tennessee community. However, that very idea is being challenged.

But the Neals — and hundreds of others — are fighting against an industrialized warehouse going on what is farmland. Right now, the Wilson County Planning Commission has voted against the project, but the full county commission will take up the measure in December.

"It was eye-opening to see so many in the community want the same stuff we do," Neal said after watching his cows graze in the field. "All growth is not bad but we need to manage it and make sure it’s the right type for the area."

Emily R. West / WTVF Holmes Neal holds his father's hand in the cow pasture on July 10, 2024, in Wilson County, Tenn.

Rising prices impact farming, too

There's no question Wilson County is a driver of agriculture.

The Neals contribute to that footprint. They farm 1,000 head of cattle plus sell hay. But the land where the warehouse could go is part of their operation, except they don't own the land. They rent it as part of the 5,000 acres they farm.

Neal said it's not plausible to own every patch of dirt farmers need. In fact, he and others in Tennessee rent farmland to expand what they do. Land prices are soaring in Middle Tennessee. Year over year in Wilson County, sales on land, lots and farms went up 45%, according to the Eastern Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors.

In general, Tennessee is losing farmland and that includes Wilson County, which puts on one of the best fairs in Tennessee to showcase its agricultural roots. In the last decade, at least 15,000 farmland acres have been lost to residential or commercial development, according to a study from the University of Tennessee Ag Institute.

"I love this area," he said. "I love this community. I want my kids to grow up the same way I got to with farms and cattle and hay. I like driving down the road and seeing that versus warehouses."

Emily R. West / WTVF A cow sticks out its tongue while eating in the pasture on July 10, 2024, in Wilson County, Tenn.

'We really didn't plan on wanting to fight with anyone'

Outside of the Neals' driveway is a concise sign: no industrial park.

Those signs dot dozens of yards up and down his road.

During the planning commission meeting in June, dozens of tractors pulled up to the courthouse to contest the idea. The public comment was impassioned down to the point some community members cried.

The development is being pitched by a company named Hillwood, which is privately owned out of Texas by a big-name family.

"Founded by Ross Perot, Jr. back in the 80s — son of senior who ran for president back in the 90s," said Paul Reinke during the planning commission meeting. He is the development director for Hillwood.

Hillwood wants to build a warehouse distribution campus that would bring in thousands of jobs and a boost to Wilson County's economy. But to do so, they need land use and rezoning approval. They didn't get that approval, and so they are appealing.

"We really didn't plan on wanting to fight with anyone," Neal said. "We just wanted to farm. But if we don’t want this area to change we have to stand our ground and fight now."

The Neals aren't sure what will come out of the commission meeting in December, but they feel like they have rented more time. What they hope for is longevity for their seventh generation in his children Heidi and Holmes.

"They are in training right now and if we can keep everything together hopefully we will turn it over to them one day," Neal said.

By 2027, the amount of land loss is expected to rise to 2 million acres. During the last five years, Williamson County has lost the most farmland to development. The U.S. Census has a quarter of a million people now living there. From 2014 until 2023, Sumner County lost more than 15,000 acres of land to development — both residential and commercial. On average, 63,537 acres are developed on a yearly basis in Tennessee, according to UT economist Charley Martinez. However, since 2017, that number shot up to an average of more than 86,000 acres. Sumner County ranks ninth in Tennessee for farmland transitioning to houses or commercial real estate since 2017. Despite Franklin County agriculture producing a $162 million economic impact, the rolling farmland nestled in the valley of Monteagle Mountain has slowly been affected by development. Franklin County has lost the most acres since 2014. It totaled up to 26,000.