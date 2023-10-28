They tour Europe playing Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, now they're dropping by for a Nashville visit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Even though they grew up more than 4,000 miles away in a different country, one couple has a very special connection to Tennessee. All we'll say is this: when we headed downtown with them, they couldn't have been more popular.

The music. The people. The energy. Trips to Nashville are always loved by Sarah Jayne and Andy Crust.

"It's very different from home because we're at the home of country music," said Sarah Jayne. "We're so welcomed as British people here. We just love the atmosphere. We're from Ashford and Kent, about an hour from London. We've been married for over 20 years."

So, what is it that they do?

"We are Europe's leading Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers tribute, and we have a touring production show called the Country Superstars," smiled Sarah Jayne.

Sarah Jayne's played Dolly for 30 years. She and Andy now perform about 100 shows a year.

"We've been fortunate," Andy said.

"We tour all over the UK, bringing country music to people who just love it, and there's millions of people that do!" Sarah Jayne laughed.

Sarah Jayne said the music about love of family and overcoming adversity is just universal.

"It's because it comes from the heart," she continued.

"They're more story songs, and they're really meaningful songs," Andy added.

"The country music that I listened to, it became part of my life," said Sarah Jayne.

They were in the city for an honor from the Josie Music Awards just held at the Grand Ole Opry. Of course, a downtown visit needed to happen.

Sarah Jayne and Andy walked around in character, singing songs and taking pictures.

"When people meet me as Dolly, they get quite excited," Sarah Jayne said. "A lot of people cry. Although I'm not Dolly, they feel they're with Dolly which, from my point of view, I'm making that magic happen."

"As soon as the stuff comes off, I'm back to my Kent accent!" said Andy.

The gig's not about looking identical to the artists. It's something else.

"We try to capture the heart of who they are," said Sarah Jayne. "We want people to feel good about themselves."

"I'm grateful, and I count my blessings every day that I have this for a job," said Andy.

"People say I help them forget their troubles, their cares, and that's what Dolly does," said Sarah Jayne. "Dolly's very good at making people feel good, and I'm happy to be a part of that."

Sarah Jayne tells us she has met Dolly Parton several times, and Dolly thanked them for what they do. She said it's beautiful to have that acknowledgement. The couple also does book readings through a UK affiliation of the Imagination Library.