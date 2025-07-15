They were rivals in the 1980s. Now, they're a team at the Tennessee Senior Olympics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After about forty years, a special opportunity is bringing a crew back where they belong. They say they appreciate the adventure even more the second time around.

The team on the basketball court one morning was the result of an idea by Adrean Gregory.

"I am the facilities coordinator here at Hartman Park Regional Community Center," she said, sitting in her office.

Adrean really wanted this place to send some people to the Tennessee Senior Olympics.

"Let's see if we can get a basketball team and represent Nashville," she said.

The team that resulted has something invaluable to any team, a deep history together.

Let's go back to the early 80s. For a lot of kids, basketball was community. It was opportunity.

"I won't say it was everything, but it meant a lot," said Helen Beard.

Helen was a top player for Pearl High in the early 80s. At this time, she was often taking the court against Renee Spencer.

"I went to Hillsboro High School," Renee said.

"When it comes to Renee, she had the handling skills, the jump shot. Her footwork was awesome," Helen said.

"When you would see her walking out on the court back then, what would you say?" I asked Helen.

"Okay, it's time to play!" she answered.

An old picture captures Renee taking a shot and Helen focused on the game.

"We got excited about playing Pearl because they were the best in the city," Renee said.

It was mutual respect. That only grew by the mid-point of the 80s. Both Helen and Renee headed to Fisk University and became part of the same team.

"We're not rivals anymore," Renee remembered of that time. "We're family. We're teammates."

All that history got Adrean thinking today.

"Wouldn't it be great to bring back those schools who had rivalries and make one big team of those big players?" she said.

"We're called Hartman Ladies!" Helen said.

Every week, former rivals from Pearl High, East Nashville High, Hillwood High, McGavock High, and North Nashville High gather to practice as the Hartman Ladies.

"To see them for the first time come and meet up, it was phenomenal," Adrean smiled.

"Deja vu, y'know!" Helen added.

"I'm glad I'm still able to play at the age of 59, going on 60," Renee said.

For Helen and Renee especially, it's all bringing back memories.

"Michelle Flowers was our assistant coach at Fisk," Renee remembered. "She was wonderful. She taught us a lot."

They thought, 'let's call her.'

"Were you a tough coach?" I asked Michelle as she laughed.

"She didn't take any prisoners!" Helen said. "No excuses. She didn't take any excuses!"

"I said, 'I'll give it a try. You know I haven't coached in a while,'" Michelle said of her offer to work with the Hartman Ladies. "Once I got back to it, it was like, everything just came back to me again. The toughness is coming out of me again! I'm getting to coach these two girls again. Sometimes we used to call them the dynamic duo!"

The Hartman Ladies have big plans. Last year at the Tennessee Senior Olympics, the Hartman Ladies got a bronze medal. At the games just held, they did even better, getting a silver. They're now training to take part in the National Senior Games in 2027.

"Our goal is to bring back the gold!" Adrean said.

"It is beautiful I get another run at this," Helen said. "We know what each other is capable of doing, their strength, what they can work on better. That experience of still getting to play at a high level at our age is beautiful."

"I'll just say I'm glad to be back!" Michelle said.

