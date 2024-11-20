They're looking to share barbershop harmony singing with a new generation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's a style of performance that's been around a very long time and is very much alive and well in Nashville. A group is looking to help keep it going for a long time to come by passing it to the next generation.

"We have to agree on the pitch first!" said Kim Wonders, standing in front of a large chorus of women.

They began singing.

"How beautifully they all sound together. It's very inspiring to say the least," said teen Rubi Romano, sitting with a group of other young women.

They were watching the Metro Nashville Chorus. They're part of Sweet Adelines International, a worldwide barbershop harmony organization for women.

A capella singing has been around forever, but chorus director Kim said the past 15 years or so have seen a resurgence of interest in it.

"People come for the music, but they stay for the friendship," she said. "They develop friends, and it's kinda like a community. It's a family."

On Saturday, the Metro Nashville Chorus held a festival for young singers.

"Introduce them to barbershop and plant seeds," Kim said.

This was not the kind of event you just sit back and watch. You had to get up and sing too.

"Now, that was intimidating!" laughed Rubi.

"They were a little intimidated?" smiled Kim. "That's funny. That's sweet."

There were maybe some nerves as the new singers took the stage, but looking at their crowd, it was all encouragement.

"It's like you're up there with people you've known forever," Rubi said.

The group has a holiday chorus event coming up in early December. People are invited to join them in singing. For more information on the event, visit here.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.