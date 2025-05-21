'They're struggling,' Impact of immigration raids hits Nashville classrooms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly 200 immigrants have been arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Nashville, leaving the community shaken, including children in local schools.

Teachers at Metro Nashville Public Schools report that some students are missing classes out of fear, despite no confirmed reports of ICE agents at bus stops or schools.

"The fear that kids have, the fear that they have for their families, is very much real, and we see it every day. We hear it every day," said Sydnei Washington, a teacher at Metro Nashville Public Schools.

What should be a safe place – school – has become a source of anxiety for some students and their families following the wave of ICE arrests.

"They are struggling," added Washington.

Washington and Maria Guadalupe Vega teach at a Metro Nashville elementary school where more than 60% of students speak Spanish. They say they've witnessed the impact of these fears firsthand.

"I have had kids who've missed several days of school after just because of fear that maybe ice would be near the bus, or maybe ice would be at the school," Washington said.

They report that parents are afraid of being separated from their children, while teachers across the district are trying to keep students attending classes.

"We have to educate them just like, we'll try our best to make sure that they're safe and they're okay," Vega said.

Despite these efforts, some students have stopped attending altogether.

"They're already deciding to go back to their country, because it's better to go on your own volition, all together… rather than being deported," Vega said.

In response to the situation, approximately 80 Metro Nashville Public Schools students sent a letter to the mayor and superintendent. The letter states in part: "Some of our classmates never showed up out of fear. Mothers and fathers never came home. And today, no one is talking about homework—we're just asking who's next."

Nashville's mayor addressed these concerns at a recent press conference.

"We want to be in a position where people feel confident going to school that has been increasingly challenging over the past few weeks," the mayor said.

As the school year approaches its end, both Washington and Vega worry the fear will persist through summer, potentially resulting in some students not returning next year.

"It's very terrifying time right now in education, because we don't want to see that. We don't want to see our kids suffer," Washington said.

A Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesperson provided a statement: "We understand and appreciate community concerns around increased immigration enforcement in Nashville. Metro Schools is proud to serve the most diverse student population in Tennessee, including a significant number of immigrant families. We are committed to valuing, supporting, and protecting every student we serve, and will seek to assist any of our students who may have been impacted by this situation through our student support protocols.

"To be clear, there have been no attempts at immigration enforcement at our schools. Metro Nashville Public Schools prioritizes the safety, privacy, and well-being of all students. We have provided guidance and instructions to staff on how to act in the interest of student rights and privacy if there were to be an immigration enforcement attempt at one of our schools.

"In the absence of an emergency, any law enforcement activity, including immigration enforcement, requires legal authorization. This includes accessing student records or access to students on school property. We do not ask for or document the immigration status of our students. We are committed to ensuring that all such requests are thoroughly reviewed by our legal team.

"When parents entrust their children to our schools, they also trust us to protect their privacy, constitutional rights, and overall well-being. If immigration enforcement officials make a request, our legal department will review the matter, and parents will be notified in accordance with the law.

"Our focus remains on creating a safe, welcoming environment where every student can thrive."

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@Newschannel5.com