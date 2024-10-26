They've played for music icons. Now, they're releasing an album together

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The accomplishments of a group of five friends are nothing short of staggering. So, when the opportunity came to join forces, they jumped at the chance.

I can guarantee you something about this group of guys. Whether they were touring on the road, doing a show on TV, or recording in the studio, you have heard these musicians play.

They introduced themselves around the table.

"Hi, I'm Pat McGrath!"

"I'm Mike Brignardello!"

"Jeff King!"

"Dane Bryant!"

"Eddie Bayers!"

Just listen to their collaborators.

"Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, Lee Brice, Alison Krauss, Clint Black recently," Pat listed.

"Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, Trisha Yearwood, Faith Hill, Amy Grant, Vince Gill, Roy Orbison, Kenny Rogers, Neil Diamond," Mike said.

"Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Tim McGraw, Josh Turner, Lee Brice, Toni Braxton, Kenny Loggins," Jeff said.

"Carl Perkins, Roy Orbison, Kitty Wells, David Houston, Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Wynonna, Clint Black, Dire Straits, Bob Seger, John Fogerty, Peter Frampton, George Strait, Alan Jackson," said Eddie.

"Dolly Parton, Olivia Newton John, Sir Cliff Richard," Dane began. "Oh! Clint Black! Boy, what about that guy I spent 20 years with?!"

"That's all we can remember!" Jeff laughed. "The beauty is you don't know the next phone call."

But, guys, which was your favorite?

"Which artist? Are you kidding me?!" smiled Mike. "The one who employs me now! Amy Grant. I love her to death."

Being a musician working in studios and on the road, it's, as they say, a big small world.

"I know them a little bit, yeah," Pat said, looking around. "'Bout 30 years worth. We've worked together on tons of stuff. Demos, records."

So, a new project is especially exciting. The guys who have backed music legends are releasing an album together. So, what do you call this sort of musician Justice League?

"Cycamore," Pat said.

"A sycamore is a very deeply rooted, very strong tree," Dane explained.

Cycamore is releasing their debut album in January called The New Old School Album. Even for a group of guys living amazing careers, this feels special.

"Oh, I love these people," Eddie said. "It just all folds together. We're all one. We're going to keep going until somebody says don't!"

"I've known these guys for 30 years, and they're all my heroes, and they're all my friends," Jeff added. "I look up to them musically and personally and just enjoy every second we get to perform together. I'm just honored to be among these guys."

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.