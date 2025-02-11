Thieves break into 39 vehicles in two hours at Murfreesboro hotels

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro Police are reminding the public to be careful after they say 39 cars were broken into at different hotels and an apartment Sunday morning.

It happened between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. off Medical Center Boulevard and an apartment off of Conference Center Blvd this past Sunday.

Police say the criminals are still on the run. The break-ins were reported at the following locations:

• Embassy Suites: 16 vehicles

• Courtyard by Marriott: 9 vehicles

• Hilton Garden Inn: 7 vehicles

• Vintage at the Avenue: 7 vehicles

In addition to the break-ins, two stolen vehicles, a 2013 Hyundai Sonata and a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner were found wrecked and still running in the area of the break-ins.

Surveillance video from one of the break-ins shows three people dressed in dark clothing and hoodies in the parking lots of two hotels.

Detectives believe they were driving a white Nissan Maxima with a black roof and a temporary tag. Police say personal items including five firearms were stolen during this string of break-ins.

If you have any information that could help identify them, call police.

Officers are increasing patrols in the area. They're advising you to be vigilant and keep your valuables out of the sight of criminals.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.