Thieves break-into three Smyrna Police cruisers stealing firearms and body armor

SMYRNA, Tenn (WTVF) — The Smyrna Police Department is currently investigating the theft of police equipment, including armor and firearms.

The incident occurred when three vehicles belonging to the police department were targeted and burglarized at an officer's residence.

The suspects managed to flee Smyrna, and on Monday, a stolen white Hyundai Sedan was spotted in Mount Juliet. Smyrna Police Department officers initiated a pursuit through the city, but they lost sight of the car when the suspects entered Davidson County.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are collaborating on this investigation.

According to another department here is a list of the stolen items from the marked police cruisers in Smyrna:

Three short barrel rifles with aim points and suppressors.

Two SWAT helmets.

One set of SWAT body armor.

Magazines.

Uniforms.

It is unclear whether the cruisers were left unlocked or if the suspects used force to gain access.

The police department's policy on the security of firearms is currently unknown as they have not responded to requests for information.

However, a neighboring police department, the Murfreesboro Police Department, provided their policy regarding officer firearm and security:

- Officers are responsible for the security of their issued firearms and firearms under their control.

- All firearms must be removed from city-owned vehicles when the officer is not on duty and/or the vehicle is not in service.

- Weapons may be secured inside their homes or, if available, in the department-installed weapon vault inside their vehicle.

Authorities are actively searching for four suspects in connection with this theft. It's essential to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in such cases to recover stolen equipment and ensure public safety.