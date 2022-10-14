Thieves caught breaking into cars at North Campus Apartments

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro Police arrested three men who were caught breaking into cars at the North Campus Apartments Sunday.

An officer saw the three men dressed in dark clothing, all with backpacks and a large trash bag full of items, rummaging through a gold Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Two of the men were armed with guns, and one of them was also in possession of illegal drugs.

Keontae McGowan ran from officers into a neighboring apartment complex.

He faces a number of charges, including burglary, evading arrest, and an outstanding warrant for domestic assault. He is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on $31,000 bond, with a hearing set for December 5.

Brantouris Glenn and Edrick Brooks face similar charges, along with drug charges.

Brooks was released on a $17,000 bond. His hearing is set for December 13.

Glenn is being held without bond. He has two upcoming hearings.

