Thieves steal SUV with youth football gear, injure bystander in hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What was meant to be an exciting day for the Jefferson Street Bills 8U Youth Football team turned into a nightmare for Coach Gabriel Perrin.

The team of 7 and 8-year-olds gathered to compete against other youth teams at Nissan Stadium, but their enthusiasm quickly turned to panic when Perrin discovered his car had been stolen from the parking lot.

“I took the time to bring the kids here to give them this experience, and then I come back out to find my car completely gone,” Perrin said.

The coach’s 2022 all-black Kia Sportage, which contained essential team equipment, jerseys, and uniforms, was taken during the event.

The situation escalated further when Metro Police reported that two teenage suspects, identified as 18-year-old Deshawn Horn and a 17-year-old female, were responsible for the theft.

By Monday morning, while still driving the stolen vehicle, police say the suspects struck a woman who was walking nearby and fled the scene, leaving her with serious injuries.

“It was devastating to see my car gone, but even more heartbreaking to know that someone was hurt because of it. I'm grateful she’s still alive, but it still hurts,” Perrin said.

As a single father, Perrin became a coach to provide positive opportunities for local kids, many of whom rely on him for transportation to practices and games.

With his car now totaled and part of an ongoing investigation, Perrin faces the daunting challenge of rescheduling practices while unsure if his team’s equipment can be recovered.

“I have to take it on the chin and be strong for the kids, telling them that we can still do this and continue to lead them down the right path,” he said.

The teenage suspects were arrested later that day and are facing serious charges, including vehicle theft, drug possession, and failure to render aid.

In response to the incident, the Jefferson Street Bills have launched a GoFundMecampaign to help Coach Perrin get a new vehicle and replace the lost equipment for the team.

The community’s support will be crucial in helping the young athletes get back on their feet and continue their football journey.

