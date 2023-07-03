Things to do in Nashville: 17th annual FirstBank First Saturday Art Crawl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Enjoy art galleries throughout downtown Nashville!

The first Saturday of each month, Nashville’s art crawl draws thousands of people. Art galleries host receptions and openings throughout downtown. There are many local and world-renowned artists and artwork displayed. These showcases are great opportunities for my art lovers to view diverse art from every genre.

Chauvet Arts Nashville has been a part of the Art Crawl for 10 years. This event is an opportunity for them to highlight different art that brings the art communities together.

“We really wanna bring the creative community together and show folks that art can be all different types of things whether its sculptures, watercolors, woodworking, traditional painting so that is important to us,” said Madeline Cramer, the operating manager of Chauvet Arts.

The Art Crawl gave many new artists a chance to highlight their unique styles of art. One of the newest artists, Robert Felker, had the chance to display his art series called The Patriots Saints of Rock.

“These pieces are colleagues, basically like mosaics, torn painted paper cut out and glue down one piece at a time.”

There are only a few of these showcases left and this is not something you want to miss.

The dates remaining for 2023 are listed:

Time: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug 5th

Saturday, September 2nd

Saturday, October 7th

Saturday, November 4th

Saturday, December 2nd

For more information visit Instagram @firstsaturdayartcrawl or First Saturday Art Crawl.