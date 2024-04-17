Think like a GM and you could win some awesome prizes from the Tennessee Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Do you think you know who the Titans are going to pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft? Why not test your skills and possibly win a few prizes!
The Tennessee Titans is giving you the chance to win these prizes if you can guess their first pick correct.
You can win:
- Four tickets to the Titans home opener
- a Hellmann's Prize Pack
- Four pregame field passes
- a Will Levis autographed item
You can enter to win here!
