Think like a GM and you could win some awesome prizes from the Tennessee Titans

Posted at 6:37 AM, Apr 17, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Do you think you know who the Titans are going to pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft? Why not test your skills and possibly win a few prizes!

The Tennessee Titans is giving you the chance to win these prizes if you can guess their first pick correct.

You can win:

  • Four tickets to the Titans home opener
  • a Hellmann's Prize Pack
  • Four pregame field passes
  • a Will Levis autographed item

You can enter to win here!


