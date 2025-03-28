Think the price of eggs is high? Look for the 'Ben Hill Special Price'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We're always keeping tabs on ways to help you save money.

Just like you, we're also doing a double take on the cost of eggs and other things at the grocery store.

One way we do that is with Price Tracker. Ben Hill researches deals but one in particular shows a common goal in the community — to try and help you find the best price.

"So we started it in earnest and kind of got our feet wet to see how this whole thing was going to go and then over time it’s kind of grown and become something that people depend on, which is super flattering," said NewsChannel 5's Ben Hill, who brings you Price Tracker throughout the week during our morning newscast.

Ben, though, isn't the only one trying to help you save.

"Come on and we'll show you some of our Ben Hill specials," said Freddie Robertson, who runs the Piggly Wiggly on Dickerson Pike. "It's a business, but it's also a passion project."

Thanks to his teamwork with Ben, this Piggly Wiggly location has started a "Ben Hill Special Price." Why pay $7.55 for a pack of toilet paper? Why pay the sale price at $5.39 when you can pay the Ben Hill Special Price for $3.99 for a dozen rolls?

These two have a good relationship — centered around looking out for you.

“We don’t get the exposure that a lot of big stores got," Robertson said. "But what we don’t have either is the overhead that a lot of big stores got.”

We all notice these changes, no matter where you work, live, or shop. At the end of the day, we see a common goal to look after the people we serve.

“Always tell ‘em (Robertson) – I appreciate all that you’re doing," Ben said. "Apparently now this has somehow taken off. Even if he has to take a hit, he just wants to make sure people can get their eggs at a reasonable price.”

Hurry to the Piggly Wiggly! The Ben Hill Special Sale won't be around for long!

Do you have a positive story you'd like to share? You can email me at Austin.Pollack@newschannel5.com.