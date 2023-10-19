Third Annual Picklepaw Classic: pickleball supporting MACC animals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Around 300 players will be competing for "top dog" in the third annual Music City PicklePaw Classic on Oct. 21 and 22.

This pickleball tournament is taking place at Centennial Sportsplex. It benefits the volunteer-based nonprofit known as Friends of MACC, a nonprofit that supports homeless animals and Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC). Players come from all over the country to participate.

"I think last year we even had a couple from Canada," Ashley Harrington, director of MACC, said.

The proceeds go directly to providing assistance with after hours emergency medical care, animal enrichment, PetPanty food, Foster supplies and many other items.

You might even get an opportunity to adopt a dog, if you're lucky.

"We had a long term stay dog that attended the event last year, he was adopted by one of the beverage vendors who happened to attend the event," Harrington said.

There will be some adoptable dogs present at the event.

If you want to sign up to compete in the pickleball tournament, registration is open and it is $75 dollars. The PicklePaw Classic is a doubles and mixed doubles tournament.