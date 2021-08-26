Third-grader starts his own lawn mowing company

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — It takes some people years to start a business but for one young man, it happened before he even reached high school.

Most people have begged their parents as kids for something expensive and most of us heard them say get a job, and that's exactly what eight-year-old Jordan Mallory did.

"My dad; I told him that I wanted a new dirt bike and 4-wheeler and he said that for me to start a business," said Jordan, "I asked him what kind of business, he said grass cutting business."

It’s only been a few weeks and Jordan admits it’s not easy.

"I have to buy gas, I have to fill them up all the time. it's a lot of work. "

But he has help thanks to mom.

"The first day I asked people they said no. The second day I went out and tried, they said yeah," said Jordan.

Johnna Mallory says she couldn't be more proud of her son.

"I'm super proud of him because as soon as he gets home from school it's homework if we have any and he's ready to go out and task it and get it done."

With starting his own business, the third-grader is learning more than the value of a dollar.

"He just wanted to continue doing something that made people excited. He loves seeing how happy they are and pleased with the work when he's finished," Mallory said.

Mom says since it's Jordan's business, he can quit if he wants but so far he's not cutting ties with mowing anytime soon.

"He actually took his dirt bike, and build a makeshift puller to pull the lawnmower behind it, and just went door to door until someone gave him a yes and soon as they said, Yes, he was on it that right then cutting them."

Jordan says he wants to be a firefighter or an expensive car salesman when he grows up and with his work ethic, he'll do great wherever he lands.

If you need Jordan to cut your lawn, you can contact his mother to schedule an appointment.