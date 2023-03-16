Third water main breaks in downtown Nashville area this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Yet another water main has ruptured in the downtown Nashville area this week.

Metro Water Services said on Thursday morning, an 8-inch main broke near the State Capitol building. It's the third water main to break this week, each incident within a mile of the others.

Rep. John Ray Clemmons shared a photo of the leak, which showed water flowing down a hill near the Capitol grounds.

Waiting for Kelly Slater 🏄‍♂️ to show up at any moment. Capitol water main leak is seriously flowing. pic.twitter.com/PEEYo2EweL — John Ray Clemmons (@JRClemmons) March 16, 2023

Crews quickly responded to make repairs. Metro Water Services said the break did not affect water to the State Capitol, but service to the Cordell Hull Building has been impacted.