Watch Now
News

Actions

Third water main breaks in downtown Nashville area this week

raw_frame_2074.jpeg
WTVF
raw_frame_2074.jpeg
Posted at 8:33 AM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 09:40:33-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Yet another water main has ruptured in the downtown Nashville area this week.

Metro Water Services said on Thursday morning, an 8-inch main broke near the State Capitol building. It's the third water main to break this week, each incident within a mile of the others.

Rep. John Ray Clemmons shared a photo of the leak, which showed water flowing down a hill near the Capitol grounds.

Crews quickly responded to make repairs. Metro Water Services said the break did not affect water to the State Capitol, but service to the Cordell Hull Building has been impacted.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap