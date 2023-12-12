This $25 T-shirt will help tornado victims. Here's how to buy it.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A "Nashville Strong" T-shirt is up for sale to help tornado victims after storms ravaged Middle Tennessee.

The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corps and Project 615 Nashville are joining together to help.

Proceeds will go to the NCVC’s Music City Inc. foundation with 100% of profits going directly to Nashville’s hospitality community members in need of aid.

“It was another sad day in Nashville with the storms and tornadoes that hit parts of our city on Saturday,” said Deana Ivey, President and CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. “When times are tough, we pull together. It’s the Nashville Way.”

Nashville Strong shirts can be purchased at Project615.com.

Allow 10-14 days for orders to ship. T-shirts will be available in sizes S to 3XL. You can place pre-orders by Friday, Dec. 15 at 12 p.m. to guarantee a size.