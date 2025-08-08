This 82-year-old thought he retired. Instead, he's just getting started

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville man has created a board game that's now capturing attention across social media platforms, amassing over 100,000 followers on TikTok.

Tom Sturdevant, 82, is the creator of Q-Less. The tabletop game has become a social media sensation, with some videos reaching tens of thousands of views. There's also a mobile app version of the game too.

"I think it comes from this need to contribute something to the world," Sturdevant said.

The game, which Sturdevant describes as an adventure decades in the making, has special meaning for its creator.

"When I was a kid, I always felt invisible," Sturdevant said.

I spent about 15 minutes watching Sturdevant play the game with his daughter Margie, which reminded me of playing board games with my own parents growing up. The father-daughter duo demonstrated the gameplay, with Sturdevant enthusiastically rolling the dice multiple times.

"I could easily do 20-30 of these," Sturdevant said.

Sturdevant, who worked in the game business in the 1990s, has found a new audience through social media, with videos regularly receiving "30,000 views, 40,000 views."

For a man who spent years feeling invisible, creating something that's now seen by thousands represents more than just a successful product — it's become part of his identity.

You can learn more about Q-Less by clicking here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.