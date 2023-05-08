Watch Now
This birth control pill could end up being sold over the counter

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - A one-month dosage of hormonal birth control pills is displayed in Sacramento, Calif., Aug. 26, 2016. A drug company is seeking U.S. approval for the first-ever birth control pill that women could buy without a prescription. The request from a French drugmaker sets up a high-stakes decision for the Food and Drug Administration amid the political fallout from the Supreme Court's recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Posted at 5:06 AM, May 08, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A birth control pill could soon be available over the counter. A panel within the FDA will tackle the debate this week on whether or not a prescription is needed for the drug Opill.

Advocates said it will only help more women have access to the drug, but users will have to weigh the risks making sure that it's safe to take.

Opill first received FDA approval in 1973, but has always required a prescription. Now the company wants the FDA to make the drug available for all women over the counter.

In its initial review, the FDA found issues with the reliability of some of the company's data. It also questioned if women with certain medical conditions could correctly opt out of taking it and there were also issues with people understanding the instructions.

Some OBGYNs see it as a good option for people who are low-risk or had previously been on the pill. They said Opill doesn't increase the risk of blood clots, which has been a concern for many.

Drug makers said it could be an important new option for the estimated 15 million women in the nation who currently use no birth control or less effective methods.

A final decision is expected this summer.

