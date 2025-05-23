This Cookeville coffee shop employs the disabled, and now it's expanding

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We love stories of people getting opportunity, and this is a good one. It's an expanding effort, and it's one with some pretty cool friendships.

"Can I get an iced white mocha?" a customer asked, walking up to a coffee shop counter.

That coffee shop really is a well-oiled machine when it's being run by Michael Rose and Michael England. Two Michaels.

"If somebody says Michael, you're gonna get one of us!" laughed Michael Rose.

So, what do they call this two Michael coffee making operation?

"Michael Squared!" Michael Rose smiled.

"When we work together, time seems to fly by," Michael England added.

Let's talk about one Michael at a time. Running the register is Michael Rose, the Michael with the jokes.

"We make a good team. So far, it's BEAN good," he laughed.

"You're too young to have dad jokes!" I told him.

"I got dad jokes, and I'm not even a dad!" he said.

Michael Rose was looking to find a job a while back. In 2022, he started working at Cookeville's first location of The Exceptional Bean.

"I have autism, Tourette's, ADHD," Michael Rose said. "As soon as I heard The Exceptional Bean was hiring kids with autism, I was like, 'heck yeah! I'm workin there!'"

The Exceptional Bean is owned by the other Michael, Michael England, and his wife Cigi.

"We are a non-profit coffee shop," Michael England said. "Our mission is to employ people with special needs and disabilities in a supportive environment that supports inclusivity, where everyone has purpose, everyone has value."

Today, the mission is expanding.

"Oh, so it's new?" a customer asked Michael Rose.

"Yeah! Very new!" he answered before turning toward me. "Can't hurt to throw a little promotion in there."

Michael Squared was working this day at the new, second The Exceptional Bean location. This one is right inside Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

"Just helping the nurses and doctors stay awake!" Michael Rose said.

It's a busy spot, and it's helping get the mission of The Exceptional Bean out there.

Michael Rose remembers being shy in the past. He said working and talking to customers has given him a new outlook on what's possible.

"I applied for college, and they accepted!" he said. "I'm going to Vol State in the fall. Ba BOOM!"

While he's in college, Michael Rose is planning to keep going at the Exceptional Bean; delivering up coffee, blueberry muffins, and jokes. Michael's always got jokes.

"Sometimes they're very humerus!" he said, holding up his elbow.

Michael Squared. A really good team. No joke.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.