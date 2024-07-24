This dad is losing his sight; the hope is to restore his 100-year-old home before that happens

LASCASSAS, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a huge undertaking. A 100-year-old home is undergoing a major restoration. The speed at which that work happens couldn't be more important.

"A lot of folks have been on this front porch and a lot of problems have been solved and probably started on this porch too, I'd say," said Zane McKee, sitting with his wife and children.

Zane's family goes way back in Lascassas, all the way back to 1910. They long ran a general store.

"If they didn't have it, you didn't need it!" he smiled.

Then, of course, there was the house.

"My great-grandparents built the house in 1925," Zane said. "The house is almost a hundred years old. It's been in my family five generations counting the kiddos here."

Shaw Construction is now handling a restoration of the house.

"When it's done, we know it'll be home," Zane said. "Probably six months or so."

There's an urgency for the house to be restored quickly. Zane wants to see it done before he loses his sight.

"I've got an eye condition I inherited," he explained. "It's somewhat rare, but not rare in my family. It's called retinitis pigmentosa. It was determined twelve years ago I was legally blind at that point. My career goals ceased pretty quickly. It's life, to be honest with you. It can give, and it can take."

Twin sons Brady and Jack are always ready to help their dad.

"I think God gave us twin boys for a reason," Zane said. "Double help. Buy one, get one, that day! I love these boys."

The genetic disorder has been seen in four generations of the family. Zane hopes a GoFundMe at Zane's Race To Restore will help with any medical and travel expenses in clinical trials. It's also aimed to help with all the construction expenses.

Zane wants to say something to others facing something very hard.

"I may lose my sight, and if nothing changes, I probably will, but I will not lose my vision because my vision is through faith," Zane said. "Don't give up. There's a better day coming, but you gotta be patient."

