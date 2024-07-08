This farm has been in Brent Worley's family for almost 200 years. He felt a calling to keep it going.

HAMPSHIRE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As our area grows, the farming landscape is changing.

These days, many folks may find opportunities outside of farming more appealing. There are still many who remain called to their history and heritage.

For almost 200 years, Brent Worley's family has had a farm in Maury County. He's the sixth generation and knows the landscape is changing. Worley is 34 and we talked about his experience being a young farmer and taking over earlier than expected.

"Growing up on a farm is not what most people do," he said.

They grow corn, soybeans, and wheat on the farm in Hampshire — about 65 miles southwest of Nashville.

WTVF This is the data for farming Maury County per the 2022 Ag Census maintained by the United States Department of Agriculture.

Worley has three kids of his own, including a five-year-old son.

"He especially enjoys it," Worley said.

He's the sixth generation to work on the farm. He says his kids will be the seventh — if they choose to.

"Obviously I hope my kids are having a good time growing up on a farm," he said.

According to the USDA, there are 1,442 farms in Maury County. Data shows just 38 of the county's farmers are under 34 years old, which is only two percent.

"That are actually 34, I don't think I know any," Worley said. "I do know a few that are younger than me. Maybe I personally know about two."

Worley was young too, when he took over the farm unexpectedly. His dad, Stephen, passed away from cancer in 2020.

"I guess he was probably my hero," Worley said. "We had them (Brent's kids) for about six months before he passed. He loved getting to snuggle them."

Once Brent and I started talking about family, we transitioned from more of a formal interview to a conversation between two guys in our 30s — talking about something we both have in common.

I told him I also lost my dad to cancer in 2017. I mentioned how it's tough to move forward.

"Yeah it's tough to think about," Worley said.

"When I fix a piece of equipment again and I think about the last time we fixed it and this was his fix. And now that has to be fixed again. Sometimes even when you're just out here. But yes you do. At the same time, the farm requires that you do. You move forward, even if you haven't completely moved on."

He carries his father's legacy in everything he does on the farm. This includes having a truck with four doors — and for a special reason.

"Trucks that have four doors, which he always hated," Worley said. "So they can all go on a trip around the farm with me occasionally. He would probably be happier about that than anything."

For nearly two centuries, this farm has been growing both crops and families.

"Watched him do all this," he said. "That was really the only thing that made me want to be a farmer I suppose was wanting to be with my father."