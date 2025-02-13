‘This flu season’s been rough’: Tennessee faces severe flu outbreak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee is currently experiencing some of the highest flu rates in the country. The virus has forced several school districts to close and has claimed the life of at least one child in the state.

“This flu season's been rough,” said Dr. Todd Rice, the head of the medical intensive care unit at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

As Middle Tennessee and the rest of the country endure one of the worst flu seasons in years, cases continue to surge in schools, workplaces, and communities.

“If you have a fever and think you have the flu, you shouldn't go to work that day, and you shouldn't send your child to school,” Dr. Rice said.

He stated that this flu season is one of the longest and most severe they’ve seen.

“This is probably the busiest flu season we've had at Vanderbilt in over 10 years, maybe even longer than that, with both the number of people hospitalized with influenza and the severity of their illness,” explained Dr. Rice.

According to the CDC’s influenza-like illness map, Tennessee is marked in purple, indicating one of the highest levels of flu activity in the country.

Not only is the number of cases high, but the severity of the illness has also intensified.

“We're seeing more people in the ICU with respiratory difficulties who may need a lot of oxygen or may require a ventilator to help them breathe. And we're just seeing more of that this year than we have in a number of years,” said Dr. Rice.

While many flu symptoms can be managed at home, doctors advise seeking medical care if you experience shortness of breath, persistent chest pain, or an inability to keep food and liquids down for two or more days.

Metro Public Health Department spokesperson Matthew Peters said that it’s not too late to get a flu shot. It can significantly reduce your chances of becoming ill or lessen the severity of symptoms.

“It looks like this flu season is going to continue longer than we want it to,” said Peters. “So getting a flu shot now, if you haven't had one, is still a good idea.”

To help curb the spread of the virus, the health department suggests wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and maintaining good hygiene.

You can receive a free flu shot at the health department.

Here are the phone numbers for our three clinics where people can make an appointment for a flu shot in Metro:



Lentz - 615-340-5607

East - 615-862-7916

Woodbine - 615-862-7940

For more information on the flu and other outbreaks, the American Medical Association is providing daily updates on its YouTube page.

