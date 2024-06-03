This free festival at the Nashville Farmer's Market features all-things peaches!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What says summer more than peaches on a hot summer day?
The Peach Jam festival will be taking place on Saturday, June 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nashville Farmer's Market! Entry is completely free and you'll be able to purchase fresh peaches, peach drinks and other peach-themed crafts!
When you're not enjoying the peaches, go listen to some live music from DJ Dan and Avery Logan!
There will also be a kids zone and other food trucks if you're looking for something different!
