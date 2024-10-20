This free Nashville festival is one of the oldest literary festivals in the country!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's one of the oldest literary festivals in the country and it's happening this month!

Hundreds of authors will descend upon downtown Nashville for the Southern Festival of Books! The festival is free and includes performance stages, food trucks and plenty of chances to meet publishers and booksellers.

The festival kicks off at Bicentennial Park on Saturday, October 26 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and begins the following day at 10 a.m. and closing up shop at 5 p.m.

Here's a look at the way things will be set up.

